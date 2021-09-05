PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) PT Raised to $58.00 at Cowen

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Cowen from $54.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagerDuty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.07.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $47.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.16. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $71,405.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 6,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $275,778.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,964 shares of company stock worth $6,987,678. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PD. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PagerDuty by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in PagerDuty by 211.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in PagerDuty by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

