Analysts Expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to report $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Great Western Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 280%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Great Western Bancorp.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.31. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $116.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.46 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 1,240.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWB opened at $29.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Great Western Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Western Bancorp (GWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.