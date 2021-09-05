Reviewing Nutra Pharma (OTCMKTS:NPHC) & General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN)

Nutra Pharma (OTCMKTS:NPHC) and General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Nutra Pharma alerts:

0.0% of Nutra Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 61.5% of Nutra Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of General Cannabis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nutra Pharma and General Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutra Pharma N/A N/A N/A General Cannabis -102.94% -825.51% -71.77%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nutra Pharma and General Cannabis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutra Pharma $100,000.00 201.63 -$6.59 million N/A N/A General Cannabis $7.12 million 4.13 -$7.68 million N/A N/A

Nutra Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than General Cannabis.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nutra Pharma and General Cannabis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutra Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A General Cannabis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Nutra Pharma has a beta of 3.2, indicating that its stock price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Cannabis has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nutra Pharma beats General Cannabis on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nutra Pharma Company Profile

Nutra Pharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the acquisition, licensing and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies & homeopathic and ethical drugs for the management of pain, neurological disorders, autoimmune and infectious diseases. Its products are Cobroxin, which is used for an over-the-counter pain reliever designed to treat moderate to severe chronic pain and Nyloxin Extra Strength, which is used for stronger versions of Cobroxin. The company was founded on February 1, 2000 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

General Cannabis Company Profile

General Cannabis Corp. is a holding company, which is engaged in the provision of lease growing space and related facilities to licensed marijuana business operators. It operates through the following segments: Security, Operations, Consumer Goods, and Investments. The Security segment provides advanced security, including on-site professionals, video surveillance and cash transport, to licensed cannabis cultivators and retail shops. The Operations segment offers consulting services to the cannabis industry that include obtaining licenses, compliance, cultivation, retail operations, logistical support, facility design and building services, and expansion of existing operations. The Consumer Goods segment includes pursuing relationships with non-cannabis national and regional apparel retailers and distributors, as well as expanding product line nationwide within the cannabis industry. The Investments segment includes expanding portfolio of loans, potentially launching a loan origination and servicing business, and investing in high-growth potential companies within the cannabis industry. The company was founded on November 12, 1987 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Nutra Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutra Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.