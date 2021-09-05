Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VOD. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.34.

VOD stock opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.98. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,493,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $248,268,000 after buying an additional 578,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,198,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $243,229,000 after buying an additional 1,682,672 shares in the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,532,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $194,115,000 after buying an additional 588,082 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 9,818,473 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $168,190,000 after buying an additional 1,478,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,324,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,411,000 after buying an additional 1,596,160 shares in the last quarter. 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

