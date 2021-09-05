Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tata Motors is India’s leading automotive manufacturer. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TTM. Nomura upgraded Tata Motors from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Tata Motors from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE:TTM opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. Tata Motors has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $24.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. Tata Motors had a positive return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $8.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Research analysts predict that Tata Motors will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Tata Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $1,449,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tata Motors by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Tata Motors by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Tata Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $62,985,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Tata Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $501,000. 6.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

