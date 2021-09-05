Mizuho Increases Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $90.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PLAN. dropped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anaplan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Anaplan from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.17.

Get Anaplan alerts:

NYSE PLAN opened at $67.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.55. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.09 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,265,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,395,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,268,359.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,767,601.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,173.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,175 shares of company stock valued at $15,007,947. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Anaplan by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,666,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Anaplan by 100.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Anaplan by 22.7% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Anaplan by 5.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.