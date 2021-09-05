Royal Bank of Canada Raises Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target to $75.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.79.

Asana stock opened at $93.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion and a PE ratio of -63.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.23 and its 200-day moving average is $48.50. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.81.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $9,922,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,561 shares in the company, valued at $33,203,106.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $1,823,475.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,036,135.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,940,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,122,600 and have sold 166,632 shares valued at $10,532,218. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Asana by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Asana by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC increased its position in Asana by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Asana by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Asana by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

