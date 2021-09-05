Desjardins Cuts mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Price Target to C$15.00

mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) had its price objective decreased by Desjardins from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.
MECVF stock opened at $6.04 on Thursday. mdf commerce has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $6.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.05.
