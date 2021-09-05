Desjardins Cuts mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Price Target to C$15.00

mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) had its price objective decreased by Desjardins from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MECVF stock opened at $6.04 on Thursday. mdf commerce has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $6.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.05.

Get mdf commerce alerts:

About mdf commerce

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.