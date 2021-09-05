Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has $19.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $17.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on APLE. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 1.32. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $16.57.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $291,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,009,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 414,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,441.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,636 shares of company stock worth $81,478 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 56,676 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $542,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,663,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 336,419.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 70,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 70,648 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

