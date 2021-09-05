Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.75 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded select-service, extended stay and limited service hotels. Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc., formerly known as Supertel Hospitality, Inc., is based in Norfolk, United States. “

Shares of CDOR opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $84.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.60. Condor Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.58). Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 33.97% and a negative net margin of 53.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Condor Hospitality Trust will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDOR. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Condor Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Condor Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment and ownership of select-service, limited-service, extended stay and compact full service hotels. The firm also engages in the business of owning equity interests in hotel properties The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Norfolk, NE.

