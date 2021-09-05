Comparing WNS (NYSE:WNS) and Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO)

WNS (NYSE:WNS) and Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares WNS and Sparta Commercial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WNS 11.95% 18.43% 11.54% Sparta Commercial Services -886.45% -2.36% -3,351.38%

WNS has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sparta Commercial Services has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WNS and Sparta Commercial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WNS $912.60 million 4.44 $102.62 million $2.16 38.56 Sparta Commercial Services $260,000.00 3.37 -$2.30 million N/A N/A

WNS has higher revenue and earnings than Sparta Commercial Services.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for WNS and Sparta Commercial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WNS 0 1 8 0 2.89 Sparta Commercial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

WNS presently has a consensus price target of $87.56, indicating a potential upside of 5.13%. Given WNS’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe WNS is more favorable than Sparta Commercial Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.3% of WNS shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sparta Commercial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WNS beats Sparta Commercial Services on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments. The WNS Global BPM is delivered out of its delivery centers in China Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, the United Kingdom, and the U.S. The WNS Auto Claims BPM segment offers fault and non-fault repairs and legal services in relation to personal injury claims. The company was founded by Alan Stephen Dunning, David Charles Tibble and Neeraj Bhargava on February 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

About Sparta Commercial Services

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. provides mobile app tools, products and services. It also provides vehicle history reports and a municipal leasing program. The company offers mobile app development, sales, marketing and support and vehicle history reports. Its mobile application offers base beyond vehicle dealers to a wide range of businesses including, but not limited to, restaurants, hotels, and grocery stores. Sparta Commercial Services was founded by Anthony L. Havens in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

