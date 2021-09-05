Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) to “Hold”

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.78 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $7.49. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.25% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

ACB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.82.

NYSE ACB opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.17. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $18.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.62.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 221.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 107.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 48.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter worth about $95,000. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

