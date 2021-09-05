Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 71.01% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $23.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.49. Kirkland’s has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $34.45.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 40.97%.

In other Kirkland’s news, Director Miles Kirkland sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $446,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,591.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 4,576.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

