Roth Capital Raises Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Price Target to $6.00

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Roth Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 119.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21. The company has a market cap of $256.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.56. Greenlane has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $8.73.

In other Greenlane news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 37,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $139,030.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,880 shares in the company, valued at $142,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO William E. Mote, Jr. sold 21,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $85,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,606 shares in the company, valued at $195,447.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

