Critical Contrast: NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) versus QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) and QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.4% of NeoPhotonics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of QuickLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of NeoPhotonics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of QuickLogic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for NeoPhotonics and QuickLogic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoPhotonics 0 2 6 0 2.75 QuickLogic 0 0 1 0 3.00

NeoPhotonics presently has a consensus target price of $13.56, indicating a potential upside of 39.25%. QuickLogic has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.59%. Given NeoPhotonics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe NeoPhotonics is more favorable than QuickLogic.

Profitability

This table compares NeoPhotonics and QuickLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoPhotonics -15.01% -18.29% -10.10% QuickLogic -93.15% -73.38% -26.75%

Risk & Volatility

NeoPhotonics has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuickLogic has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NeoPhotonics and QuickLogic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoPhotonics $371.16 million 1.37 -$4.37 million $0.06 162.33 QuickLogic $8.63 million 8.39 -$11.15 million ($1.06) -5.92

NeoPhotonics has higher revenue and earnings than QuickLogic. QuickLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeoPhotonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NeoPhotonics beats QuickLogic on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components. The company was founded on October 31, 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products. The company was founded by John M. Birkner, Andrew K. Chan, and Hua-Thye Chua in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

