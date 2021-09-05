Summit Redstone Lowers Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) to Hold

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) was downgraded by analysts at Summit Redstone to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.
AVGO has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Summit Insights lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.88.
Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $497.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $343.48 and a 12 month high of $507.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06.
In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.
