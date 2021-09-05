Summit Redstone Lowers Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) to Hold

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) was downgraded by analysts at Summit Redstone to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

AVGO has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Summit Insights lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.88.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $497.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $343.48 and a 12 month high of $507.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.