Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centerra Gold Inc. is a gold mining company. It is focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties principally in North America, Asia and other markets. The company properties principally include the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic, the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and the Öksüt Mine in Turkey. Centerra Gold Inc. is based in Ontario, Canada. “

CGAU has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:CGAU opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of -5.64. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $202.26 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a positive return on equity of 19.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

