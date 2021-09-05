JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF)

Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Melrose Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of MLSPF stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61. Melrose Industries has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $2.65.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

