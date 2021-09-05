ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 484,354 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 15,188,618 shares.The stock last traded at $21.51 and had previously closed at $20.93.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UVXY. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 227.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,993,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,206 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,359,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,337,000. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,773,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,130,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

