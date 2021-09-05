Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 132,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,829,754 shares.The stock last traded at $2.37 and had previously closed at $2.37.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Investec raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 62.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 687,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 263,739 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,353,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 228,544 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 1,607.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 285,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

