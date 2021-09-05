Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s share price fell 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $2.98. 11,414 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,684,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26. The firm has a market cap of $528.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.21). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 125.60% and a negative net margin of 135.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKBA. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 129.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 46,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $201,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 313,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 261.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 53,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,368,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,868,000 after purchasing an additional 971,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The firm also involves in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

