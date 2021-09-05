Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s share price fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.23 and last traded at $16.31. 851 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,019,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.74.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORGO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Organogenesis in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average of $17.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 51.16% and a net margin of 16.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 94,612 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $1,527,037.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Katz bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,771.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 544,612 shares of company stock valued at $8,130,167. 57.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Organogenesis by 2.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 25.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 24.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 47.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

