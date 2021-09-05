Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) dropped 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.07 and last traded at $8.09. Approximately 1,756 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,092,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HIMS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.88.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -35.70 and a beta of -0.13.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $115,521.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 244,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,879.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director David B. Wells bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $363,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,500 and have sold 49,232 shares valued at $594,230. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $566,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $5,368,000. Finally, First National Trust Co acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $397,000. Institutional investors own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

