First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Stock Price Up 4.9%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) shares rose 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.47 and last traded at $13.40. Approximately 61,420 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,224,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

AG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 0.98.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 16.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AG. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 113.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,951 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 54.1% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 30.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.