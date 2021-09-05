I-Mab’s (IMAB) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $75.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded I-Mab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upped their target price on I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.66.

Shares of IMAB stock opened at $71.69 on Wednesday. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $32.64 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.63 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAB. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its stake in I-Mab by 342.1% in the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,616,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,630 shares during the period. Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the first quarter worth $103,181,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of I-Mab by 1,020.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,791,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,988 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its stake in shares of I-Mab by 137.9% in the first quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,791,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the second quarter worth $83,656,000. 37.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

