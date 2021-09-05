Piper Sandler Raises Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $165.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.91 EPS.

SPG has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.71.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group stock opened at $135.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $137.38.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.