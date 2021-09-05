Barclays Trims JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Target Price to $18.00

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JOAN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JOANN from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of JOANN from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOANN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of JOANN in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JOANN presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.89.

Shares of JOANN stock opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. JOANN has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $433.40 million and a PE ratio of 1.73.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JOANN will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of JOANN by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

