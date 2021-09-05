Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Upgraded at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmer Bros. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.
Shares of FARM opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. Farmer Bros. has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $147.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93.
Farmer Bros. Company Profile
Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.
