Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Upgraded at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmer Bros. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of FARM opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. Farmer Bros. has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $147.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 22NW LP raised its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,417,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,986,000 after purchasing an additional 222,761 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 57,046 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,689,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 14,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 17.9% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 586,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 89,050 shares during the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

