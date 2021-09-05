Financial Comparison: Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) versus City (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) and City (NASDAQ:CHCO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Capital Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. City pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Capital Bancorp pays out 10.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. City pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. City has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. City is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Capital Bancorp and City’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Bancorp $158.31 million 2.01 $25.82 million $1.87 12.32 City $260.94 million 4.55 $89.60 million $5.55 13.90

City has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Bancorp. Capital Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than City, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Bancorp and City’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Bancorp 20.72% 22.52% 1.84% City 35.48% 12.05% 1.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Capital Bancorp and City, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 City 0 2 0 0 2.00

Capital Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 47.89%. City has a consensus target price of $65.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.72%. Given City’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe City is more favorable than Capital Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.4% of Capital Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of City shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.8% of Capital Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of City shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

City beats Capital Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore metropolitan areas. The Capital Bank Home Loans segment represents the company’s mortgage loan division. The OpenSky segment refers to the credit card division. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

City Company Profile

City Holding Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services. The company was founded in March 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, WV.

