Noble Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC)

Noble Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entravision Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

EVC stock opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. Entravision Communications has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $8.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.11 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

In other news, COO Liberman A. Jeffery sold 31,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $194,535.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 68,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $445,339.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,065 shares of company stock worth $2,494,340 in the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Entravision Communications by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,764,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,190,000 after acquiring an additional 577,536 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Entravision Communications by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,519,000 after acquiring an additional 23,549 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Entravision Communications by 36.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,384,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 903,133 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Entravision Communications by 11.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,059,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after acquiring an additional 305,372 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Entravision Communications by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,670,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after acquiring an additional 111,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

