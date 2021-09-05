Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $39.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.04. Cousins Properties has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $40.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 2.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.60%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at $51,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 65.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

