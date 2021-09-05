Athene (NYSE:ATH) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATH. boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities downgraded Athene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Athene has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.62.

Shares of Athene stock opened at $69.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.82 and a 200-day moving average of $59.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.68. Athene has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Athene will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $128,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,230.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $25,224.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,174 shares of company stock worth $984,920. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Athene in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Athene in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Athene by 165.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Athene by 207.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Athene in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

