Analyzing New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) & iHuman (NYSE:IH)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) and iHuman (NYSE:IH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Oriental Education & Technology Group and iHuman’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Oriental Education & Technology Group $3.58 billion 1.13 $413.33 million $0.26 9.08 iHuman $81.52 million 4.32 -$5.74 million N/A N/A

New Oriental Education & Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than iHuman.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.9% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of iHuman shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and iHuman, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Oriental Education & Technology Group 2 8 3 0 2.08 iHuman 0 0 1 0 3.00

New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus price target of $47.02, suggesting a potential upside of 1,892.23%. iHuman has a consensus price target of $26.10, suggesting a potential upside of 294.86%. Given New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe New Oriental Education & Technology Group is more favorable than iHuman.

Profitability

This table compares New Oriental Education & Technology Group and iHuman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Oriental Education & Technology Group 10.18% 9.90% 4.74% iHuman N/A N/A N/A

Summary

New Oriental Education & Technology Group beats iHuman on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About iHuman

iHuman Inc. provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories. It also provides learning materials in physical and digital formats; and learning devices. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

