Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Shares Gap Down to $10.50

Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.50, but opened at $10.08. Evolus shares last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 1,446 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EOLS shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $525.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.37.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.51 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 171.55% and a negative return on equity of 209.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vikram Malik sold 11,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $125,601.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medytox Inc. acquired 45,000 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $474,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,012,652 shares in the company, valued at $73,913,352.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 137,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,460 and have sold 164,860 shares valued at $1,779,481. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Evolus by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Evolus by 52.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. 29.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

