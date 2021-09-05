Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€390.00” Price Target for zooplus (ETR:ZO1)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €390.00 ($458.82) price target on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZO1. Baader Bank set a €390.00 ($458.82) target price on zooplus in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Warburg Research set a €390.00 ($458.82) target price on zooplus in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($411.76) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €390.00 ($458.82) target price on zooplus in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on zooplus in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €324.00 ($381.18).

Get zooplus alerts:

Shares of ZO1 stock opened at €422.20 ($496.71) on Thursday. zooplus has a twelve month low of €125.00 ($147.06) and a twelve month high of €398.20 ($468.47). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €313.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €262.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.