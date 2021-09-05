AstraZeneca’s (AZN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a £102 ($133.26) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AZN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 9,401.67 ($122.83).

AZN stock opened at GBX 8,509 ($111.17) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 6,499.80 ($84.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60). The firm has a market cap of £131.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,493.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,901.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 64.80 ($0.85) per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 97.35%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

