Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KNOS. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Kainos Group from GBX 1,685 ($22.01) to GBX 1,515 ($19.79) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Kainos Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of Kainos Group stock opened at GBX 1,965 ($25.67) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,716.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,533.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of £2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 61.21. Kainos Group has a 1-year low of GBX 945 ($12.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,082 ($27.20).

In other news, insider Richard McCann sold 50,000 shares of Kainos Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,883 ($24.60), for a total transaction of £941,500 ($1,230,075.78). Also, insider Paul Gannon sold 200,000 shares of Kainos Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,801 ($23.53), for a total value of £3,602,000 ($4,706,036.06).

About Kainos Group

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

