Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 2,200 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) received a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 53.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,955.64 ($25.55).

RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,431.20 ($18.70) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £52.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,417.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,385.50.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

