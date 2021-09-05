Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CCHGY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Coca-Cola HBC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.14 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola HBC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.07.

Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at $36.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.28. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day moving average of $35.16.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.726 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.59%.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

