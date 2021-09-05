EnQuest’s (ENQUF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnQuest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

OTCMKTS ENQUF opened at $0.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.61 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.25. EnQuest has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.36.

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

