Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Hammerson from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Societe Generale cut Hammerson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.50.

OTCMKTS:HMSNF opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Hammerson has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50.

About Hammerson

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

