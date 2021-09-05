Morgan Stanley Downgrades LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

LEGIF has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Commerzbank raised shares of LEG Immobilien from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LEGIF opened at $160.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.31. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of $131.94 and a one year high of $160.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.41.

LEG Immobilien AG engages in the acquisition, sale and leasing of real estate properties. Its property portfolios are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and the neighbouring states of Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. The company was founded on May 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

