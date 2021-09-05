ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) & LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Financial Survey

ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) and LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ADM Tronics Unlimited and LivaNova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADM Tronics Unlimited -12.58% -13.84% -7.90% LivaNova -37.15% 8.44% 3.98%

95.0% of LivaNova shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.0% of ADM Tronics Unlimited shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of LivaNova shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ADM Tronics Unlimited and LivaNova’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADM Tronics Unlimited $3.09 million 2.63 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A LivaNova $934.20 million 4.46 -$345.01 million $1.27 66.85

ADM Tronics Unlimited has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LivaNova.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for ADM Tronics Unlimited and LivaNova, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADM Tronics Unlimited 0 0 0 0 N/A LivaNova 0 1 3 0 2.75

LivaNova has a consensus target price of $101.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.96%. Given LivaNova’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LivaNova is more favorable than ADM Tronics Unlimited.

Risk & Volatility

ADM Tronics Unlimited has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LivaNova has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LivaNova beats ADM Tronics Unlimited on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of environmentally safe chemical products for industrial use; non-toxic composite fabricating resin; non-invasive, electronic therapy technology, electronic development and production and topical, dermatological products. It operates through the following business segments: Chemical, Electronic, and Engineering. The Chemical segment offers water-based chemical products used for the food packaging and converting industries, and antistatic conductive paints, coatings and other products. The Electronics segment includes its Sonotron and Action subsidiaries. The Engineering segment provides certain engineering services, including research, development, quality control and quality assurance services, along with regulatory compliance services. The company was founded by Alfonso DiMino on November 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Northvale, NJ.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products. The Neuromodulation segment designs, develops, and markets Neuromodulation therapy for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy, difficult-to-treat depression (DTD), and obstructive sleep apnea. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

