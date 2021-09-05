$29.99 Million in Sales Expected for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will announce sales of $29.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.98 million. American Software reported sales of $27.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year sales of $121.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.00 million to $121.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $131.91 million, with estimates ranging from $129.10 million to $134.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.94%.

AMSWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Sidoti raised American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

In other news, Director Dennis Hogue sold 1,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $27,915.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,274 shares in the company, valued at $538,640.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Valerie Paige King sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $90,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,152 shares of company stock worth $2,743,155 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its holdings in American Software by 3.0% in the first quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 22,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of American Software by 1.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of American Software by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Software by 8.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMSWA stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. American Software has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $28.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average is $21.36. The company has a market cap of $854.01 million, a P/E ratio of 95.15 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

