Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FSBC. Stephens initiated coverage on Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Five Star Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Five Star Bancorp stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.49. Five Star Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $28.30.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.14 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $4,123,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $2,415,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $1,771,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $725,000. 33.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

