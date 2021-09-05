Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $46.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.57. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $28.37 and a 52 week high of $54.03. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,470,000 after purchasing an additional 355,261 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,803,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,742,000 after purchasing an additional 51,398 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,045,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,800,000 after purchasing an additional 133,919 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,669,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,486,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,868,000 after purchasing an additional 163,998 shares during the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

