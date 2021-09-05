MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $475.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.06.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MDB stock opened at $507.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.69. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.07 and a beta of 0.74. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $508.97.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 9,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.70, for a total value of $2,922,479.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 53,186 shares in the company, valued at $16,950,378.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.56, for a total transaction of $529,372.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,211,413.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 196,974 shares of company stock worth $69,997,268. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 95.2% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 77.9% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after acquiring an additional 17,097 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 112.9% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 98,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,261,000 after acquiring an additional 52,079 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 39.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.