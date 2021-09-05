Zacks Investment Research Lowers Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) to Hold

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KOF. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $57.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $95.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $59.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.56.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOF. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth approximately $5,497,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth approximately $4,076,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 62.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 265.4% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 11,122 shares during the period. 1.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.