LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Lifted to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) from a d rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMFA opened at $4.90 on Thursday. LM Funding America has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LM Funding America during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of LM Funding America by 264.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 34,657 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LM Funding America during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of LM Funding America by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LM Funding America by 423.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 128,665 shares during the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LM Funding America, Inc is a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado and Illinois. The company offers funding to associations by purchasing a portion of the associations’ rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the associations arising from unpaid association assessments.

