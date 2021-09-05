Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target to C$7.50

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AAVVF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.34.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVVF opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $5.02. The firm has a market cap of $929.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.80 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $62.79 million during the quarter.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

